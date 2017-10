National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Following the arrest of senior journalist Vinod Verma on Friday over extortion charges, the Chhattisgarh police today lodged an FIR against president of state Congress Committee Bhupesh Baghel as well as Verma in connection with the state minister sex CD case. The FIR was registered under relevant sections of IT act, news agency ANI reported. Verma, a former BBC and Amar Ujala journalist, yesterday said that he had a "sex CD of a Chattisgarh minister" and that his arrest over blackmailing and extortion charges was a "political vendetta". "I have a sex CD of Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat and that is why the state government is not happy with me," he said.