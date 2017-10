నిర్మలా సీతారామన్ కు చైనా మీడియా ప్రశంస

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman's unscripted interaction with Chinese soldiers during a visit to the India-China border at Nathu-La in Sikkim drew favourable attention in Chinese social media where a video of her exchanging greetings with the soldiers has gone viral. Even Chinese experts have praised her initiative to advance goodwill but the Chinese foreign ministry tried to play down the matter merely reiterating its earlier stance on the border issue.