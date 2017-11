రాహుల్ ఓ గప్పీదాస్.. హార్దిక్ మీడియా క్రియేటెడ్ లీడర్: పీటీఐ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో విజయ్ రూపానీ

National

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has accused the Congress of seeking refuge in casteism and "outsourcing" its campaign to caste leaders while dismissing any threat to the BJPs poll prospects from the Congress-Hardik Patel tie-up. He alleged that the Congress was "deceiving" the people over the issue of reservation, while the agitators were lining up for poll tickets.