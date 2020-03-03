  • search
Photos: దేశవ్యాప్తంగా రంజాన్ సంబరాలు Amphan సైక్లోన్ photos: ఇండియా లాక్‌డౌన్ Fact Check కరోనా వైరస్
    న్యూఢిల్లీ: చైనాలో పుట్టిన కరోనావైరస్ ప్రస్తుతం ప్రపంచాన్ని గడగడలాడిస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే ఈ మహమ్మారి బారిన పడి ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కొన్ని లక్షల మంది మృత్యువాత పడ్డారు. ఇక కొన్ని లక్షల మందికి పైగా ఈ వ్యాధి సోకింది.భారత్‌లో కూడా కరోనావైరస్ సోకిన వారి సంఖ్య మరణాల సంఖ్య కూడా రోజురోజుకూ పెరుగుతోంది. మే 17 వరకు లాక్‌డౌన్ పొడిగించిన కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం ఆ తర్వాత మరోసారి లాక్‌డౌన్‌ను పొడిగిస్తూ కేంద్రం ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ చేసింది. మరో రెండువారాల పాటు అంటే మే 31వరకు లాక్‌డౌన్ కొనసాగుతుందని కేంద్రం ప్రకటించింది. ఈ సమయంలో లాక్‌డౌన్ ఆంక్షల్లో సడలింపులు ఇచ్చింది. ఆర్థిక కార్యకలాపాలు జరిగేలా చర్యలు తీసుకుంది కేంద్రం. ఇక కరోనావైరస్‌కు సంబంధించి ఇటు అంతర్జాతీయంగా, జాతీయంగా, తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల పూర్తి అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం..

    Coronavirus enters India Two from Hyderabad and Delhi tested positive live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:55 AM, 26 May
    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
    గత 24 గంటల్లో ఏపీలో 48 కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు
    10:53 AM, 26 May
    లుధియానా రైల్వే స్టేషన్‌లో పనిచేస్తున్న ఏడుగురు ఆర్పీఎఫ్ సిబ్బందికి కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్
    10:03 AM, 26 May
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    లాక్‌డౌన్ నేపథ్యంలో తమ వ్యాపారం పూర్తిగా దెబ్బతిని నష్టాల్లోకి కూరుకుపోయామని ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్న వెస్ట్ మిడ్నాపూర్ బీడీ కార్మికులు.
    10:01 AM, 26 May
    ఢిల్లీ
    లాక్‌డౌన్‌ సడలింపులు ఇవ్వడంతో రోడ్డుపైకి వచ్చిన ప్రజలు. సైక్లింగ్ వాకింగ్ చేస్తున్న దృశ్యం. అయితే ఢిల్లీలో ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు 46 డిగ్రీలను తాకుతున్నాయి
    9:17 AM, 26 May
    ఢిల్లీ
    ఢిల్లీ-ఘజియాబాద్‌ సరిహద్దుల్లో భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్ జామ్. పాస్‌లు చెక్ చేసిన పోలీసులు
    9:16 AM, 26 May
    కేరళ
    కేరళలో ఈ రోజునుంచి ప్రారంభమైన పరీక్షలు. పరీక్షా కేంద్రాల వద్ద విద్యార్థులకు థర్మల్ స్క్రీనింగ్ నిర్వహిస్తున్న సిబ్బంది
    9:15 AM, 26 May
    గత 24 గంటల్లో భారత్‌లో 6535 కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు, 146 మంది మృతి. దీంతో దేశంలో ఇప్పటి వరకు మొత్తం కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు 1,45,380కి చేరిన వైనం
    12:49 AM, 26 May
    గల్ఫ్ దేశాల నుంచి బెంగళూరు/మంగళూరుకు విమానాలు నడపాలని విదేశాంగ శాఖ మంత్రి జై శంకర్‌కు లేఖ రాసిన మరోమంత్రి సదానందగౌడ
    11:58 PM, 25 May
    అసోంలో 13 కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు, 539కి చేరిన కేసుల సంఖ్య
    10:11 PM, 25 May
    హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో 20 పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు, వైరస్‌తో ఇద్దరి మృతి
    9:26 PM, 25 May
    మహారాష్ట్రలో కొత్గా 2436 కేసులు నమోదు కావడంతో మొత్తం కేసుల సంఖ్య 52,667కు చేరింది. కొత్తగా 60 మరణాలు చోటు చేసుకోవడంతో మొత్తం మరణాల సంఖ్య 1695కు చేరింది.
    8:53 PM, 25 May
    గత 24 గంటల్లో 405 కొత్తగా కరోనా కేసులు నమోదు కావడంతో గుజరాత్ రాష్ట్రంలో మొత్తం కేసుల సంఖ్య 14,468కు చేరింది. 888 మంది మరణించారు. 6636 మంది కోలుకున్నారు.
    8:08 PM, 25 May
    పశ్చిమబెంగాల్ రాష్ట్రంలో కొత్గగా 149 కేసులు నమోదు కావడంతో మొత్తం కేసుల సంఖ్య 3816కు చేరింది.
    8:05 PM, 25 May
    మహారాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం కరోనాను కట్టడి చేయడంలో పూర్తిగా విఫలమైందని, రాష్ట్రంలో రాష్ట్రపతి పాలన విధించాలని గవర్నర్ ను కోరారు మాజీ సీఎం నారాయణ రాణే.
    7:07 PM, 25 May
    పంజాబ్ రాష్ట్రంలో కొత్తగా 21 కేసులు నమోదు కావడంతో మొత్తం కేసుల సంఖ్య 2081కు చేరింది.
    7:01 PM, 25 May
    అస్సాంలో కొత్తగా 48 కేసులు నమోదు కావడంతో మొత్తం కేసుల సంఖ్య 514కు చేరింది.
    6:24 PM, 25 May
    జమ్మూకశ్మీర్‌లో రికవరీ రేటు పెరిగింది. జమ్మూకశ్మీర్‌లో 1668 పాజిటివ్ కేసులు ఉన్నాయి: జమ్మూ కశ్మీర్ ప్రిన్సిపల్ సెక్రటరీ
    5:00 PM, 25 May
    గోవా
    గోవా అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంకు విమానం ఎక్కేందుకు వచ్చిన ప్రయాణికులు. స్క్రీనింగ్ టెస్టులు నిర్వహిస్తున్న ఎయిర్‌పోర్టు సిబ్బంది
    4:28 PM, 25 May
    గురుద్వారా సందర్శనకు లాహోర్‌కు వెళ్లిన అమృత్‌సర్ వాసి లాక్‌డౌన్ కారణంగా అక్కడే చిక్కుకుపోయినట్లు తెలిపాడు. తన ఆరోగ్యం బాగోలేదని వెంటనే తనను అక్కడి నుంచి భారత్‌కు రప్పించే ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని ప్రభుత్వానికి విజ్ఞప్తి చేసిన సత్బీర్ సింగ్
    4:11 PM, 25 May
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్
    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో గత 24 గంటల్లో కొత్తగా 274 కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు నమోదు.దీంతో ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్‌లో 2606కు చేరిన కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు
    3:38 PM, 25 May
    జపాన్‌లో కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసుల సంఖ్య గణనీయంగా తగ్గిపోవడంతో హెల్త్ ఎమర్జెన్సీని ఎత్తివేస్తూ ఉత్తర్వులు ఇచ్చిన జపాన్ ప్రభుత్వం
    2:52 PM, 25 May
    రాజస్థాన్‌
    రాజస్థాన్‌లో కొత్తగా 145 కరోనా వైరస్ పాజిటివ్ కేసులు. దీంతో 7173కి చేరిన కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు. రాష్ట్రంలో 163 మంది మృతి చెందినట్లు తెలిపిన ఆరోగ్య శాఖ
    2:14 PM, 25 May
    ఒడిషా
    ఒడిషాలోని మద్యం దుకాణం ముందు క్యూలైన్లలో నిల్చున్న మద్యం ప్రియులు. ఒడిషాలో లాక్‌డౌన్ నేపథ్యంలో మద్యం అమ్మరాదని ఉత్తర్వులు ఉన్నప్పటికీ ఆయా దుకాణాలు మద్యం అమ్ముతుండటం చర్చనీయాంశమైంది
    2:12 PM, 25 May
    కేరళ
    అమెరికా లోని శాన్‌ఫ్రాన్సిస్కో నుంచి కొచ్చి విమానాశ్రయంకు చేరుకున్న కేరళ వాసులు
    1:00 PM, 25 May
    లాక్‌డౌన్ కారణంగా నిలిచిపోయిన సీబీఎస్‌ఈ 10వ తరగతి మరియు 12వ తరగతి పరీక్షలను దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 15000 కేంద్రాల్లో నిర్వహించేందుకు రంగం సిద్ధం చేస్తున్నాం: కేంద్రమంత్రి రమేష్ పోఖ్రియాల్
    12:58 PM, 25 May
    కర్నాటకలోని కాలబురిగీ విమానాశ్రయంలో ప్రయాణికులకు థర్మల్ స్క్రీనింగ్ చేస్తున్న ఎయిర్‌పోర్టు సిబ్బంది
    11:36 AM, 25 May
    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
    కరోనాపై ఏపీ హెల్త్ బులిటెన్ విడుదల. మొత్తం కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు 2671. గత 24 గంటల్లో కొత్తగా 44 కేసులు నమోదు. మొత్తం మరణాల సంఖ్య 56.
    11:28 AM, 25 May
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    సిలిగురిలోని ఓ మసీదులో రంజాన్ పర్వదినం పురస్కరించుకుని ఇద్దరు మాత్రమే ప్రత్యేక ప్రార్థనలు జరిపారు. ఈ మహమ్మారి బారినుంచి కాపాడాలని అల్లాను ప్రార్థించామని చెప్పిన మసీదు ఇమామ్
    11:26 AM, 25 May
    అంతర్జాతీయ విమాన సర్వీసుల్లో మధ్య సీటు ఖాళీగా ఉంచాలన్న బాంబే హైకోర్టు తీర్పుతో ఏకీభవించని సుప్రీంకోర్టు. రానున్న 10 రోజుల్లో నాన్ షెడ్యూల్ ఎయిరిండియా విమానంలో మధ్య సీట్లలో కూడా బుకింగ్ చేసుకునేలా వెసులు బాటు కల్పించిన ధర్మాసనం
    9:49 AM, 25 May
    ఢిల్లీలో విస్తారా విమానంలో ప్రయాణించే ప్రయాణికులకు థర్మల్ గన్‌తో పరీక్షలు నిర్వహిస్తున్న దృశ్యం. విమానంలో సీటింగ్ విధానం కూడా చూడొచ్చు
    English summary
    A 76 year old man from Kalaburagi who died on March 10 is the country's first Covid-19 fatality, with test results on Thursday confirming that he was infected. The man with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and died when he was being brought from a Hyderabad hospital to Kalaburagi on March 10.
