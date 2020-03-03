Delhi: 21 Italian nationals were brought from a hotel in South Delhi to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla for preventive isolation today. Their samples have been taken for testing and results are awaited. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6n3jR1QT4E

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra in Hyderabad earlier today: Some sections of media are circulating false information that a person & his family have been tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad, this is not true. https://t.co/lPrD740jVD

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: In the first phase, we took prompt action and controlled it well. We have to be very cautious as other places in India have now reported confirmed cases of #Coronavirus . Our surveillance has to be continued strictly. pic.twitter.com/wGu72Yq90k

Ministry of Health&Family Welfare: Travel restrictions imposed from yesterday were reviewed & shared with states. States were asked to monitor airport management in states in coordination with the concerned Airport Public Health Officers &Airport Managers for effective screening. https://t.co/DYYiioHhIQ

Government of Karnataka: Till date, 560 travellers from #Coronavirus affected countries have been identified and 352 are under home isolation, 4 Chinese passengers have left the country and 3 are admitted in selected isolation hospital.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued circular to all airlines and their crew members with the guidelines for the prevention of the spread COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/6RKesGm2t8

Government sources: 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of #Coronavirus . Their test results will come tomorrow.

Government of Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of #COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. pic.twitter.com/xnLfQOFwcg

#FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus . Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or .

Ministers @Eatala_Rajender , @KTRTRS , and Errabelli Dayakar Rao chaired a high-level coordination meeting to review the various measures being taken to contain the spread of #Coronavirus #COVID2019 . pic.twitter.com/5HN70gF6hM

Delhi: Passengers screened using a thermometer gun before boarding Vistara - Delhi to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) flight, scheduled to depart from IGI Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am today. pic.twitter.com/WcAe44VBi8

Air India shall be allowed to operate non-scheduled foreign flights with middle seats booking for next 10 days", says CJI in Supreme Court while hearing urgent petition filed by Centre&Air India against Bombay High Court order to keep middle seats vacant in int'l flights. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/B5u3tgqoSh

West Bengal: Two persons offered prayers at Jama Masjid in Siliguri on the occasion of #EidUlFitr ,earlier today. Gulam Barkati, imam at the mosque, says, "People are offering prayers at their homes. We prayed for the end of this pandemic as well as for the welfare of our nation". pic.twitter.com/kUOQnnY727

Karnataka: Passengers arrive at Kalaburagi Airport to board their respective flights, as domestic flight operations resume from today. Thermal screening of passengers being done at the airport. pic.twitter.com/v636PZoFGA

CBSE to hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15000 centres across India. Earlier, the Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3000 centres: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' pic.twitter.com/JW2Oxagr40

Odisha: Ppl in large numbers seen outside a liquor shop in Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar. Liquor is being sold at the shop, even after Odisha Govt ordered that no excise licensees are allowed to sell liquor on premises, amid lockdown; only home delivery of liquor is allowed. pic.twitter.com/lvB0EuQoZV

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (file pic) has lifted the state of emergency imposed nationally to combat coronavirus following a sharp decline in the number of new cases: AFP news agency pic.twitter.com/AkOpJkuBOy

273 new positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours. Number of active cases of #COVID19 rise to 2606 in Uttar Pradesh. 3581 people have been discharged from the disease while 165 deaths have been reported till date: State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad pic.twitter.com/Oxhhx4FV4E

Punjab: Five residents of Amritsar are stranded in Lahore, Pakistan where they went to visit gurudwaras. Satbir Singh, one of them, says, "My health condition is serious & prescribed medicines are not available at drug stores here. I request govt to evacuate us at the earliest". pic.twitter.com/PqQSTlHbpQ

Passengers arrive at Goa International Airport to board their respective flights,as domestic air travel resumes from today. Gagan Malik, Airport Director says,"we are going to receive three flights&there will be three departures today.We are connecting to Delhi & Bengaluru today" pic.twitter.com/qAqmN0E5IG

As of today evening, total no.of cases in union territory of J&K is 1668 - 1374 in Kashmir division & 294 in Jammu division. Number of active cases is 836 - 620 of these are in Kashmir division & 216 are in Jammu division: Principal Secretary, Power and Information (J&K) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FrHFZDIL3o

48 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Assam; taking the total number of cases to 514 including 445 active cases: State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/q7BAKSPOKy

21 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today; taking the total number of cases to 2081. There 128 active cases in the state now: Dept of Information&Public Relations, Govt of Punjab pic.twitter.com/gwSHnU58QR

State govt has failed miserably. We can see Corona cases increasing everyday, the situation of hospitals is worst. So I demanded from the Governor that all Municipal corporation and state-run hospitals to be overtaken by Army: Former Maharashtra CM & BJP leader Narayan Rane https://t.co/sHmicB2AAG pic.twitter.com/fFU9FYQAlM

149 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 3,816: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/DjpNQKMUIa

In last 24 hours, 405 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat. Total cases rise to 14,468 including 6636 cured/discharged and 888 deaths: Gujarat Health Department pic.twitter.com/q2T2xCJY9J

2436 new patients of #COVID19 recorded in Maharastra today; 60 deaths and 1186 discharged today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 52667, including 1695 deaths and 15,786 discharged: Maharashtra State health department pic.twitter.com/HEGW13rkPm

20 new #COVID19 positive cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh today. Total positive cases stand at 223 including 151 active cases and 5 deaths: Health Department, Himachal Pradesh

Thiruvananthapuram: Thermometer guns being used for the health screening of students at Manacaud VHSE school as Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations resume in Kerala from today, amid COVID19 lockdown pic.twitter.com/zFVMWZcgqD

Delhi: People out for cycling & walking at the Rajpath area following relaxations in the 4th phase of #LockDown . Maximum temperature of 46.2°C was recorded in the national capital yesterday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/8OqBAmrSRN

West Bengal: People from the tribal communities in Junglemahal area of West Midnapore district, who are involved in tendu leaves (used to make bidis) trade say their incomes have been adversely affected due to #COVID19 lockdown. (25.05.20) pic.twitter.com/yJrkLHe4Gj

A 76 year old man from Kalaburagi who died on March 10 is the country's first Covid-19 fatality, with test results on Thursday confirming that he was infected. The man with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and died when he was being brought from a Hyderabad hospital to Kalaburagi on March 10.