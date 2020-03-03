కరోనావైరస్ లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్: భారత్లో పెరుగుతున్న కేసులు...తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కూడా అదే పరిస్థితి
న్యూఢిల్లీ: చైనాలో పుట్టిన కరోనావైరస్ ప్రస్తుతం ప్రపంచాన్ని గడగడలాడిస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే ఈ మహమ్మారి బారిన పడి ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కొన్ని లక్షల మంది మృత్యువాత పడ్డారు. ఇక కొన్ని లక్షల మందికి పైగా ఈ వ్యాధి సోకింది.భారత్లో కూడా కరోనావైరస్ సోకిన వారి సంఖ్య మరణాల సంఖ్య కూడా రోజురోజుకూ పెరుగుతోంది. మే 17 వరకు లాక్డౌన్ పొడిగించిన కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం ఆ తర్వాత మరోసారి లాక్డౌన్ను పొడిగిస్తూ కేంద్రం ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ చేసింది. మరో రెండువారాల పాటు అంటే మే 31వరకు లాక్డౌన్ కొనసాగుతుందని కేంద్రం ప్రకటించింది. ఈ సమయంలో లాక్డౌన్ ఆంక్షల్లో సడలింపులు ఇచ్చింది. ఆర్థిక కార్యకలాపాలు జరిగేలా చర్యలు తీసుకుంది కేంద్రం. ఇక కరోనావైరస్కు సంబంధించి ఇటు అంతర్జాతీయంగా, జాతీయంగా, తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల పూర్తి అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం..
West Bengal: People from the tribal communities in Junglemahal area of West Midnapore district, who are involved in tendu leaves (used to make bidis) trade say their incomes have been adversely affected due to #COVID19 lockdown. (25.05.20) pic.twitter.com/yJrkLHe4Gj Delhi: People out for cycling & walking at the Rajpath area following relaxations in the 4th phase of #LockDown. Maximum temperature of 46.2°C was recorded in the national capital yesterday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/8OqBAmrSRN Heavy traffic at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again due to rising Coronavirus cases pic.twitter.com/8t2HoBqF2n Thiruvananthapuram: Thermometer guns being used for the health screening of students at Manacaud VHSE school as Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations resume in Kerala from today, amid COVID19 lockdown pic.twitter.com/zFVMWZcgqD Union Minister & Karnataka BJP MP, DV Sadananda Gowda has written to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar requesting to arrange flights to Mangalore/Bangalore from the Gulf countries. pic.twitter.com/RYEJnewtPs 13 new #COVID19 cases reported taking the total number of cases in Assam to 539, including 470 active cases & 4 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister pic.twitter.com/PalEh6CbPw 20 new #COVID19 positive cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh today. Total positive cases stand at 223 including 151 active cases and 5 deaths: Health Department, Himachal Pradesh 2436 new patients of #COVID19 recorded in Maharastra today; 60 deaths and 1186 discharged today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 52667, including 1695 deaths and 15,786 discharged: Maharashtra State health department pic.twitter.com/HEGW13rkPm In last 24 hours, 405 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat. Total cases rise to 14,468 including 6636 cured/discharged and 888 deaths: Gujarat Health Department pic.twitter.com/q2T2xCJY9J 149 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 3,816: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/DjpNQKMUIa State govt has failed miserably. We can see Corona cases increasing everyday, the situation of hospitals is worst. So I demanded from the Governor that all Municipal corporation and state-run hospitals to be overtaken by Army: Former Maharashtra CM & BJP leader Narayan Rane https://t.co/sHmicB2AAG pic.twitter.com/fFU9FYQAlM 21 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today; taking the total number of cases to 2081. There 128 active cases in the state now: Dept of Information&Public Relations, Govt of Punjab pic.twitter.com/gwSHnU58QR 48 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Assam; taking the total number of cases to 514 including 445 active cases: State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/q7BAKSPOKy As of today evening, total no.of cases in union territory of J&K is 1668 - 1374 in Kashmir division & 294 in Jammu division. Number of active cases is 836 - 620 of these are in Kashmir division & 216 are in Jammu division: Principal Secretary, Power and Information (J&K) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FrHFZDIL3o Passengers arrive at Goa International Airport to board their respective flights,as domestic air travel resumes from today. Gagan Malik, Airport Director says,"we are going to receive three flights&there will be three departures today.We are connecting to Delhi & Bengaluru today" pic.twitter.com/qAqmN0E5IG Punjab: Five residents of Amritsar are stranded in Lahore, Pakistan where they went to visit gurudwaras. Satbir Singh, one of them, says, "My health condition is serious & prescribed medicines are not available at drug stores here. I request govt to evacuate us at the earliest". pic.twitter.com/PqQSTlHbpQ 273 new positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours. Number of active cases of #COVID19 rise to 2606 in Uttar Pradesh. 3581 people have been discharged from the disease while 165 deaths have been reported till date: State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad pic.twitter.com/Oxhhx4FV4E Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (file pic) has lifted the state of emergency imposed nationally to combat coronavirus following a sharp decline in the number of new cases: AFP news agency pic.twitter.com/AkOpJkuBOy Odisha: Ppl in large numbers seen outside a liquor shop in Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar. Liquor is being sold at the shop, even after Odisha Govt ordered that no excise licensees are allowed to sell liquor on premises, amid lockdown; only home delivery of liquor is allowed. pic.twitter.com/lvB0EuQoZV Kerala: 103 people, including 4 infants & pregnant women each, reach Kochi from San Francisco, United States in a special flight under #VandeBharatMission. pic.twitter.com/dlCUV0mElF CBSE to hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15000 centres across India. Earlier, the Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3000 centres: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' pic.twitter.com/JW2Oxagr40 Karnataka: Passengers arrive at Kalaburagi Airport to board their respective flights, as domestic flight operations resume from today. Thermal screening of passengers being done at the airport. pic.twitter.com/v636PZoFGA West Bengal: Two persons offered prayers at Jama Masjid in Siliguri on the occasion of #EidUlFitr,earlier today. Gulam Barkati, imam at the mosque, says, "People are offering prayers at their homes. We prayed for the end of this pandemic as well as for the welfare of our nation". pic.twitter.com/kUOQnnY727 Air India shall be allowed to operate non-scheduled foreign flights with middle seats booking for next 10 days", says CJI in Supreme Court while hearing urgent petition filed by Centre&Air India against Bombay High Court order to keep middle seats vacant in int'l flights.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/B5u3tgqoSh Delhi: Passengers screened using a thermometer gun before boarding Vistara - Delhi to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) flight, scheduled to depart from IGI Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am today. pic.twitter.com/WcAe44VBi8
