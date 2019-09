స్నేహం ముసుగులో మోసం : లక్షన్నర మాయం.. సెటిల్ చేస్తానంటూ ఆ భార్యభర్తలను ...!!

English summary

A senior associate of a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm and his wife were found stabbed to death at their rented house in Dundahera, near Udyog Vihar, in the early hours of Thursday morning, the police said. The couple’s seven-year-old boy was in the room at the time of the murders and awoke to loud shrieks, but was unhurt, the police said. Police arrested a former colleague and a friend of the man, who had worked with him at the BPO four years ago and had visited them for dinner on Wednesday night. Police said prima facie, the motive for the crime is suspected to be a financial dispute. A case of murder was registered against the man, Abhinav Aggarwal, on the statement of the victims’ family.