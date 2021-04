English summary

In the wake of ascending COVID-19 figures on Monday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced a daily lockdown from 6 pm to 5 am and also a weekend lockdown from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am. The CM said that the Cabinet decided to impose more stringent curbs and a lockdown in the wake of a continuous and rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. CM urged everyone to stay indoors and cooperate.