కరోనా విలయం: మోదీ కీలక యోచన -ఇకపై అంతా వర్చువల్ -అందరికీ టెక్ -చైనా వ్యాక్సిన్

English summary

Terming the COVID-19 pandemic an important turning point in history of humanity and the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War II, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit on Saturday called for a new global index based on talent, technology, transparency and trusteeship towards the planet in the post-corona world. Modi also said that "Work from Anywhere" is a new normal in the post-COVID world and suggested creation of a virtual G20 secretariat as a follow up and documentation repository.