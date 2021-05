English summary

Doctors at a private facility in Delhi are seeing a rise in the number of Covid-triggered mucormycisis cases, according to a statement from the hospital. Mucormycisis is a fungal infection triggered by Covid-19. Black fungus or mucormycosis has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, ICUs and immunodeficient patients since long. According to Dr Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by Covid-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycisis.