cwc: కపిల్ సిబల్ అంతరిక్ష పల్టీ - నిమిషాల్లోనే ట్వీట్ డిలిట్ - రాహుల్ ఆ మాట అనలేదట

English summary

Kapil Sibal, who took to Twitter to attack Rahul Gandhi after the latter's alleged "dissenters colluding with BJP" remark at the CWC meeting, has now deleted the tweet, clarifying that the former Congress president never made the remarks. He said Rahul Gandhi himself informed him about it. "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I, therefore, withdraw my tweet," Kapil Sibal wrote on Twitter.