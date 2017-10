సైనికులతో దీపావళి వేడుకల్లో కేంద్ర మంత్రి నిర్మలా సీతారామన్

National

Narsimha

English summary

In her first visit to the country's only theatre command, where all manpower and assets of Navy, Army, IAF and Coast Guard are under one operational commander, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday and Thursday."Apart from reviewing the operational role of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) and visiting the airbase at Car Nicobar, the minister will celebrate Diwali with troops and interact with their families," said an officer.