ప్రైవేటు పాఠశాలల ఫీజుల పెంపుపై హైకోర్టు స్టే

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a major relief to agitating parents, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the order passed by the state Education Department, which enabled private schools to increase fees by 15 percent.The government circular was issued, apparently, to enable schools to pay the teachers salary as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.The Delhi High Court order was issued while hearing a petition filed by around 100 students of ASN senior secondary school Mayur Vihar. Khagesh Jha, the advocate who argued on behalf of the petitioner told Firstpost, “We submitted to the court that the order approving the increase in fees was passed by the Delhi government in collusion with the private schools. The schools have enough funds to pay the teachers’ salary as per the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission and hence need not increase fees to do the same.”