భయం వద్దు! వ్యాక్సిన్ వేసుకోండి: 97 ఏళ్ల మహిళ పిలుపు స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం(వీడియో)

For all those who are still hesitant to get the #COVID19Vaccine Its no time for #Vaccinehesitancy Vaccinate=>No Replicate=>No Mutate https://t.co/U69IFwyGIZ

English summary

Even though the third vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus has started in the country, there are still many who remain quite sceptical about getting a jab. So, urging all to let go of their fears and doubts, an elderly woman’s appeal to get a shot is widely being shared online.