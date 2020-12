భారత అమ్ములపొదిలో సూపర్ గన్ -ప్రపంచంలోనే బెస్ట్ -48 కిలోమీటర్ల లక్ష్యం కూడా ఫటాఫట్

English summary

In what could boost Modi government's plan to make India self-reliant in the crucial defence sector, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the field trials of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzers. The DRDO, which has developed the ATAGS howitzers along with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, believes that it could solve the Army's requirement of 1800 artillery guns systems, claiming that it is the "best gun in the world".