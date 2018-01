నేను ముస్లీంను ప్రేమించాను: సోషల్ మీడియాలో షేర్, యువతి ఆత్మహత్య, బీజేపీ నేత !

National

Mallikarjuna

English summary

Constant harassment and threats by pro-Hindu activists pushed a 20-year-old woman in Karnataka to kill herself for declaring that she loved Muslims. Dhanyashree was found hanging at her residence a day after a group of five pro-Hindu group workers threatened her and her mother for "being friendly with Muslims". A BJP youth leader from Chikmagalur has been arrested in connection with the case.