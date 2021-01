రైతు నేతలను కాల్చి చంపేదుకు కుట్ర: ఓ వ్యక్తిని పట్టుకున్న రైతులు

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmers at Singhu border present a person who alleges a plot to shoot four farmer leaders and cause disruption; says there were plans to cause disruption during farmers' tractor march on Jan 26. pic.twitter.com/FJzikKw2Va

English summary

In what may further embarrass the government which has failed to pacify the protesting farmers, Union Leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu on Friday alleged that attempts are being made by agencies to disrupt the farmers’ agitation.