ఢిల్లీలో ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారిన రైతు నిరసనలు...రైతన్న పై టియర్ గ్యాస్ ప్రయోగం
దేశ 72వ గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవం వేళ.. చరిత్రలో ఇప్పటిదాకా చోటు చేసుకోని అపురూప దృశ్యాలు దేశ రాజధానిలో కనిపిస్తున్నాయి. సాధారణంగా గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవం నాడు నిర్వహించే వివిధ రాష్ట్రాలకు చెందిన శకటాల పరేడ్కు ధీటుగా ట్రాక్టర్ల ప్రదర్శన కొనసాగుతోంది. ఒకవంక శకటాలు, త్రివిధ దళాల ఆయుధ సంపత్తి పరేడ్కు ధీటుగా- మరోవంక రైతులు తమ విశ్వరూపాన్ని ప్రదర్శిస్తూ ట్రాక్టర్లతో నిర్వహిస్తోన్న కిసాన్ ర్యాలీ దేశ రాజధానిలో కొనసాగుతోంది. అయితే రైతుల నిరసనలు ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారాయి. ఉద్యమిస్తున్న రైతులపై పోలీసులు భాష్ప వాయువును ప్రయోగించారు. అయితే రైతులు మాత్రం ఎక్కడా తగ్గలేదు. వివిధ మార్గాల ద్వారా దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీలోకి ట్రాక్టర్లతో ప్రవేశించారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఢిల్లీలో పరిస్థితి ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారింది. రైతు నిరసనలపై తాజా అప్డేట్స్ లైవ్లో మీకోసం
Since morning we had been appealing to farmers to go by pre-approved route but some of them broke police barricades, attacked police personnel. Appeal to farmer unions to help maintain peace. This isn't a peaceful protest on Republic Day: Shalini Singh, Jt CP, in Nangloi, Delhi pic.twitter.com/zVIw2CaQGB— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation: Rakesh Tikait, Spox, BKU, when asked that there are allegations that protests have gone out of the hands of farmer leaders pic.twitter.com/LRwPnFz2Xx— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Delhi: Flags installed by protestors continue to fly at Red Fort. #FarmLaws #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/U0SZnTw4Wn— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Police use tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi. #FarmersLaws pic.twitter.com/FiF68Q0cVM— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
DTC bus vandalised by protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi pic.twitter.com/ABxOkzlyjH— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
A Delhi Police personnel was looked after by other Police personnel as he fell unconscious while on duty at Dilshad Garden, during the farmers' protest. He is now being taken to a hospital after regaining consciousness. pic.twitter.com/9Rmp9BtAQR— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Delhi: Following farmer-police clash at ITO, a group of farmers reach Red Fort pic.twitter.com/kZ7QYVBwyr— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
#WATCH A protestor hoists a flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi#FarmLaws #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Mn6oeGLrxJ— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021