    ఢిల్లీలో ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారిన రైతు నిరసనలు...రైతన్న పై టియర్ గ్యాస్ ప్రయోగం

    By
    |

    దేశ 72వ గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవం వేళ.. చరిత్రలో ఇప్పటిదాకా చోటు చేసుకోని అపురూప దృశ్యాలు దేశ రాజధానిలో కనిపిస్తున్నాయి. సాధారణంగా గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవం నాడు నిర్వహించే వివిధ రాష్ట్రాలకు చెందిన శకటాల పరేడ్‌కు ధీటుగా ట్రాక్టర్ల ప్రదర్శన కొనసాగుతోంది. ఒకవంక శకటాలు, త్రివిధ దళాల ఆయుధ సంపత్తి పరేడ్‌కు ధీటుగా- మరోవంక రైతులు తమ విశ్వరూపాన్ని ప్రదర్శిస్తూ ట్రాక్టర్లతో నిర్వహిస్తోన్న కిసాన్ ర్యాలీ దేశ రాజధానిలో కొనసాగుతోంది. అయితే రైతుల నిరసనలు ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారాయి. ఉద్యమిస్తున్న రైతులపై పోలీసులు భాష్ప వాయువును ప్రయోగించారు. అయితే రైతులు మాత్రం ఎక్కడా తగ్గలేదు. వివిధ మార్గాల ద్వారా దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీలోకి ట్రాక్టర్లతో ప్రవేశించారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఢిల్లీలో పరిస్థితి ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారింది. రైతు నిరసనలపై తాజా అప్‌డేట్స్ లైవ్‌లో మీకోసం

    Farmers Protests in Delhi turn violent Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:21 PM, 26 Jan
    రిపబ్లిక్ డే పరేడ్‌లో పాల్గొన్న రైతులంతా తిరిగి సింఘూ బోర్డర్ వద్దకు చేరుకోవాలని రైతు సంఘాలు పిలుపునిచ్చాయి. దీంతో పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో రైతులు వెనక్కి తిరిగి వెళ్తున్నారు.
    3:56 PM, 26 Jan
    నేటి రిపబ్లిక్ డే పరేడ్‌లో అపూర్వమైన భాగస్వామ్యానికి రైతులకు ధన్యవాదాలు. ఈ రోజు జరిగిన అవాంఛనీయ, ఆమోదయోగ్యంకాని సంఘటనలను మేము తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాము.ఇందుకు చింతిస్తున్నాము. అలాంటి చర్యలకు పాల్పడే వారిని దూరంగా పెడుతాం : సంయుక్త కిసాన్ మోర్చా
    3:53 PM, 26 Jan
    ఢిల్లీలో రైతుల ట్రాక్టర్ ర్యాలీ హింసాత్మకంగా మారడంతో జామా మసీదు మెట్రో స్టేషన్‌ ఎంట్రీ-ఎగ్జిట్ గేట్స్‌ను మూసివేస్తున్నట్లు ఢిల్లీ మెట్రో రైల్ కార్పోరేషన్ ప్రకటించింది.
    3:15 PM, 26 Jan
    ముందుగా సూచించిన మార్గాల ద్వారానే రైతులు వెళ్లాలని ఉదయం నుంచి చెబుతున్నాం. కానీ కొందరు బారికేడ్లు దాటుకుని హింసను సృష్టించే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు. శాంతి నెలకొనేందుకు రైతు సంఘాల నేతలు సహకరించాలని కోరిన జాయింట్ సీపీ శాలిని సింగ్
    3:13 PM, 26 Jan
    హింస వల్ల సమస్యకు పరిష్కారం రాదు: రాహుల్ గాంధీ
    3:12 PM, 26 Jan
    శాంతియుతంగా జరుగుతున్న ర్యాలీలో కొందరు దుండగులు చేరారు. రైతు ముసుగులో హింసను సృష్టించారు. వారిని గుర్తించాం. కొందరు పలు రాజకీయ పార్టీలకు చెందినవారిగా గుర్తించాం: రైతు సంఘం నేత
    2:35 PM, 26 Jan
    అతివేగంతో ట్రాక్టర్ నడపడంతో అది బోల్తా కొట్టింది.ఈ ఘటనలో ఒకరు మృతి చెందారు
    2:27 PM, 26 Jan
    ఎర్ర కోటపై తమ జెండాలను ఎగురవేసిన రైతులు. భారీ సంఖ్యలో ఎర్ర కోటకు చేరుకున్న రైతులు
    2:23 PM, 26 Jan
    డివైడర్ల పై నుంచి ట్రాక్టర్లను నడిపిస్తున్న రైతులు
    2:21 PM, 26 Jan
    బారికేడ్లను ద్వంసం చేస్తున్న రైతులు
    2:18 PM, 26 Jan
    సెంట్రల్ ఢిల్లీలోని ఐటీఓ వద్ద హింసకు పాల్పడిన రైతులపై భాష్పప్రయోగం చేసిన పోలీసులు
    2:17 PM, 26 Jan
    65 రోజుల పాటు శాంతియుతంగా ప్రజాస్వామ్య పద్ధతిలో నిరసనలు తెలిపిన రైతులు.. ఒక్కసారిగా హింసామార్గం వైపు అడుగులు వేశారు
    2:16 PM, 26 Jan
    బస్సులను ధ్వంసం చేసిన రైతులు, భాష్పవాయువును ప్రయోగించిన పోలీసులు
    2:15 PM, 26 Jan
    పోలీసులపైకి తిరగబడ్డ రైతన్నలు.. గాయాలపాలైన పలువురు పోలీసులు
    2:14 PM, 26 Jan
    సెంట్రల్ ఢిల్లీకి వెళ్లీ అన్ని మార్గాలను దారులను మూసివేసిన పోలీసులు
    2:14 PM, 26 Jan
    ట్రాక్టర్లను చాలా ర్యాష్‌గా నడిపి పోలీసులపైకి నడిపిన రైతులు
    2:13 PM, 26 Jan
    రైతుల నిరసనలు చేస్తున్న క్రమంలో విధుల్లో ఉండి సొమ్మసిల్లి పడిపోయిన పోలీసు. వెంటనే హాస్పిటల్‌కు తరలింపు
    2:12 PM, 26 Jan
    ఐటీఓ ఉద్రిక్తత తర్వాత ఢిల్లీ ఎర్రకోట వద్దకు భారీగా చేరుకున్న రైతులు
    2:11 PM, 26 Jan
    హింసాత్మకంగా మారిన రైతుల ట్రాక్టర్ ర్యాలీ
    2:11 PM, 26 Jan
    ఢిల్లీ ఎర్రకోట వద్ద జాతీయ జెండా ఎగురవేసే చోట రైతు జెండాను ఎగురవేసిన రైతులు
    2:10 PM, 26 Jan
    ఢిల్లీలో పరిస్థితి ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారిన నేపథ్యంలో మూతపడిన మెట్రో రైల్వే స్టేషన్లు
    2:09 PM, 26 Jan
    ఢిల్లీలో ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారిన రైతు నిరసనలు

    English summary
    Tractor rally conducted by the farmers against the Union govt, first time on the eve of Republic Day. Thousands of farmers knocked down police barricades and entered Delhi on foot this morning amid huge police presence ahead of a tractor rally permitted after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath.
