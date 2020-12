ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటు చేసిన లంచ్ కు నో .. మేం భోజనం తెచ్చుకున్నామంటూ స్వాభిమానం చాటుకున్న రైతులు

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmer leaders have food during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the talk with the government is underway. A farmer leader says, "We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food". pic.twitter.com/wYEibNwDlX

English summary

Representatives of the farmers' organisations which are having a crucial meeting with the government, refused to break bread with the three participating Union ministers today. At the lunch break, farmers said "no" to the food offered by the government and stuck to the langar, which was brought in by a waiting van.