ప్రధాని మోదీకి అత్యాధునిక విమానం - అమెరికా తయారీ బోయింగ్ బీ777 - ఢిల్లీకి ఎయిర్ ఇండియా వన్

A custom-made B777 aircraft, Air India One which will be used as VVIP aircraft for the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister, is to arrives at Delhi airport from the US on thrusday. Another custom-made B777 plane for the travel of VVIPs is likely to be received from Boeing during a later date, officials noted. The B777 planes will have state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS).