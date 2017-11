టీ పొడి బదులు పురుగుల మందు కలిపిన బాలిక: టీ తాగి నలుగురు మృతి

National

Four members of a family, including a 10-year-old girl, died this morning after drinking tea inadvertently mixed with poisonous pesticides in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilnawaz Ahmed said the incident happened in a village falling under Bahadurpur police station area of the district.