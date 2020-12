English summary

Three men have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Chattari town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, the police said on Sunday.According to a first information report registered on Sunday, the girl has alleged that the three men accosted her when she was out for some work and dragged her into a moving car on December 3. She alleged that the men raped her and also made a video of the act to threaten her against telling anyone about it.