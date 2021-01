English summary

The country's apex body for child rights has sought an explanation within two days from former Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma over his comment that even a 15-year-old girl is capable of reproduction. The Congress leader had made the remark at a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday while targeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his demand for a debate on the parity in the legal age of marriage for both sexes.