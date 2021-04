English summary

The Finance Ministry on Monday gave in-principle nod to sanction supply credit to Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India. The credit will be sanctioned to the nodal ministers in-charge for Covid-19 who will then pass it on to the two companies to ramp up vaccine production, reports said. The ministry has cleared a credit of Rs 3,000 crore for SII and Rs 1,500 crore for Bharat Biotech. Reports also said that the payment will be released at the earliest.