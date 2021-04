షాకింగ్: చిన్నమ్మను చంపేశారు -ఓటరు జాబితా నుంచి శశికళ పేరు తొలగింపు -ఈసీతో సర్కారు కుట్రన్న టీవీవీ

English summary

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s name has been removed from the voter’s list from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai and she won’t be able to vote on April 6, claimed Sasikala’s team members on Monday, a day before the state goes to polls. Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran’s party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) said it was a conspiracy by the government. “They have caused a civil death of VK Sasikala,” AMMK’s Thousand Lights candidate N Vaidhyanathan said.