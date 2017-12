లవ్ జిహాద్ కేసు: హదియా భర్త గురించి విస్మయం గొలిపే వాస్తవాలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Shafin Jahan, 'husband' of Akhila Asokan alias Hadiya , was allegedly in touch with two key chargesheeted accused in ISIS (Islamic State) Omar-al-Hindi case, Manseed and P Safvan, via a closed Facebook group comprising activists of Popular Front of India (PFI)'s political arm SDPI as well as a popular messaging application, during the months preceding his marriage to Hadiya, an NIA probe has found. Both Manseed and Safvan, arrested in October last year, have been chargesheeted by NIA in the Omar-al-Hindi case. The case relates to criminal conspiracy by members of an Islamic State-inspired group to target high court judges, senior police officers and political leaders as well as places of public importance in south India.