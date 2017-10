National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A Class 12 boy studying at a private school in Bahadurgarh town of Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Friday brutally stabbed his mathematics teacher multiple times in head, neck and other body parts. The incident, caught on a CCTV camera installed in the classroom, occurred at Hardayal Public School situated on Najafgarh Road.