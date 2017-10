ఏమడిగినా అదే జవాబు: పోలీసులకు హనీప్రీత్ చుక్కలు, ఎదురు ప్రశ్న

National

Srinivas G

English summary

Jailed Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan, has been sent to six days police remand by Panchkula Court on Wednesday. Honeypreet was presented before Panchkula Court a day after she was arrested by Haryana police in connection with the deadly violence which followed the sect head's conviction on August 25.