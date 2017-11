సిమ్‌ కార్డుకు ఆధార్ లింక్ చేశారా? మీ ఇంట్లోంచే చేయొచ్చు.. ఇదీ పద్ధతి, చేసేస్తే పోలా?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

You no longer have to visit the store of your telecom provider to link your 12-digit Aadhaar with mobile SIM. From December 1, you can do it with one time password (OTP) received on your phone. This was announced by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) on microblogging site Twitter."No need to give finger prints to local SIM card retailer for your mobile phone verification. From December 1, 2017, you can do it from comfort of your home through OTP received on mobile number registered with Aadhaar," said the UIDAI, the issuer of the 12-digit personal identification number or Aadhaar number.