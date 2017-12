వేరే దేశంలో బెదిరిస్తారా?: పద్మావతి చిత్రం ఆందోళనపై హైకోర్టు ఆగ్రహం

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Strongly disapproving of the manner in which Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati has been held up, the Bombay high court called it “a censorship of a different kind” on Thursday. Noting the threats issued to lead actress Deepika Padukone, the court said it was an indication of “what we have come to.”