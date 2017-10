ఢిల్లీని చూసి అక్కడ కూడా.. ‘ఆ మూడు గంటలే బాణాసంచా కాల్చుకోవాలి’..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Residents of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh can burn crackers only for three hours -- from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm -- on Diwali, the high court ordered here, days after the Supreme Court banned the sale of fireworks in neigbhouring Delhi and National Capital region (NCR). Concerned over the pollution from crackers, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today also issued a number of instructions to authorities on issuing of temporary licences to traders in the states and the Union Territory.