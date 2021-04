English summary

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought to know from the Centre as to how private individuals were procuring Covid-19 drugs such as Remdesivir directly from pharmaceutical companies, while the companies are required to provide its entire production to the Centre, which enables distribution to the states. The Court took note of the alleged distribution of over 10,000 vials of Remdesivir by Ahmednagar MP after buying it from Delhi and added that its Aurangabad Bench had already taken cognizance of the same on Monday.