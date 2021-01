'రైతులే నన్ను బెదిరించి కట్టు కథ చెప్పించారు... ప్రాణాలు కాపాడుకోవడానికే అలా చెప్పాను...'

English summary

In a sensational disclosure, the masked man who appeared in a press conference along with farmer leaders to allege that he has been asked by the police to unleash violence on the farmers on the 26th of February outside Delhi, has confessed to the police that he lied in the press conference about an alleged attack against farmers. OpIndia has learnt that Yogesh is a cook and his mother works as domestic help. He has no arms and ammunition and has nothing to do with any crime.