సంతృప్తినివ్వని జాబ్.. ఉన్నత చదువుల కోరిక.. చివరికి ఆత్మహత్య

A 26-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate jumped off the 23rd floor of an apartment complex in Gurgaon in the early hours of Monday. Ankit Wadhwa, who was from Rajasthan, was studying for an MBA degree and was staying with his uncle in the upscale DLF Magnolias apartments in the Golf Course road area. He was to sit for his GMAT (Graduate management Admission Test) on Monday. The police say he was struggling with depression and was also unhappy with his job. On Sunday, he went to his room after dinner at around 10.30 pm. His body was found on the ground floor, four hours later, after a guard heard a loud "thud". He was believed to have jumped off a walkway connecting two towers.