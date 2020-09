English summary

India on Monday pressed for an early and complete disengagement of Chinese troops from friction points in eastern Ladakh as senior army commanders from both the countries held a sixth round of talks to ease the prolonged border standoff. But the marathon discussion, which began at around 9 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) across India's Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and went on for 14 hours, did not bring any breakthrough, sources told News18.