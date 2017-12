కశ్మీర్‌ లేని భారత్, చైనాలో అరుణాచల్ ప్రదేశ్! మోడీకి ఫిర్యాదు చేసిన ఎన్నారై..

National

Ramesh Babu

@SushmaSwaraj 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳Today in Costco we are shocked when we saw this “India without kashmir”.This was a globe made in china.we gave a complaint regarding this to the costco management .so, anyone went to costco complain about this to the management.Lets raise our Voi pic.twitter.com/jvl2Mxgqsr

Dear Modiji, @narendramodi I am a resident of NewJersey, USA from Hyderabad India. I came across this Picture of an educational globe sold in a US retail store Costco and other active online websites like AMAZON. The pic shows Kashmir as No Mans Land not in sync to India Map. pic.twitter.com/TXhA9pj3kP

A US multinational retail chain has been accused of selling a globe that allegedly carries a distorted map of India. Pictures of the globe being sold at Costco stores in Canada and elsewhere have gone viral on social media that show India's map without Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. While the globe shows Kashmir as a separate territory, Arunachal Pradesh is shown as part of China. Several Twitter users tweeted images of the globe in question and expressed shock and outrage.