English summary

India on Tuesday recorded over 3.57 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,449 deaths over the past 24 hours. The country's Covid-19 case tally has now breached the 2-crore mark. With the 3,57,229 fresh cases in 24 hours, India's total case tally has crossed the 2-crore mark and reached 2,02,82,833. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 34,47,133.