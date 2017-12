రాజీకి సిద్ధమైన ఇన్ఫోసిస్! రాజీవ్‌ బన్సల్‌ వివాదంలో.. సెటిల్మెంట్ అప్లికేషన్!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Infosys Ltd has filed a consent plea with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), regarding an ongoing probe by the regulator related to the company’s decision to give a generous severance payment to its former chief financial officer (CFO) Rajiv Bansal, a move that had drawn the ire of some proxy advisory companies as well as experts. On Wednesday, Infosys in a notice to exchanges said that the company had submitted a settlement agreement based on an undertaking that it would neither admit nor deny the findings of the regulator’s investigation.