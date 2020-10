హత్రాస్ గ్యాంగ్ రేప్ : బిక్కుబిక్కుమంటూ బాధిత కుటుంబం.. నిందితులకు మద్దతుగా కదిలిన 12 గ్రామాలు

English summary

On Friday, despite enforcement of Section 144 of the CrPC in Hathras, upper-caste men who are members of Savarn Samaj held a panchayat not far from Boolgarhi village in support of the accused. While claiming that the four men accused of brutalising the 19-year-old girl are being made scapegoats by political parties, the panchayat also demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.