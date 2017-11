శశికళ లిక్కర్ కంపెనీ మిడాస్ లో ఐటీ అధికారులు, దివాకరన్ విచారణ, 187 చోట్లు సోదాలు !

National

Mallikarjuna

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

IT raids on Jaya TV just After 3 days of Modi-Karunanidhi meet

English summary

IT Offcials Raid in Midas Distilleries in Padapai Kanchipuram District. Which is owned by Sasikala. Income tax officers inquiry in Sasikala brother Divakaran. The raids are taking place at 187 locations in Tamil Nadu, as part of the Operation Clean Money drive against untaxed wealth, a senior Income Tax official.