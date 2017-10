మేడమ్ సీఎం.. ఇది 1817 కాదు.. 2017: రాజస్థాన్ సీఎంపై రాహుల్ గాంధీ ట్వీట్

National

Ramesh Babu



“It’s 2017, not 1817”: this is how Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi responded on Sunday to an Ordinance passed by the Rajasthan government to block cases against public servants. He made the statement on Twitter, addressing Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in his post. “Madam chief minister, with all humility, we are in the 21st century,” he said. “It’s 2017, not 1817.”The controversial Ordinance bars courts from taking up cases against legislators, ministers and officials without the government’s sanction. It also bans the media from naming public servants involved in cases under investigation.