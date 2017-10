National

Ramesh Babu

Neeya Naana, anchored by popular VJ Gopinath, has been Star Vijay's flagship programme. One of the earliest television debate shows, the programme was popular for its take on contemporary social issues. However, of late, the channel has been trying to include some not-so serious topics too in the debate. While people have been divided over their preference for the show's content, the channel has decided to up their game this week, by deciding to take up a topic, 'Who is beautiful? Kerala girls or Tamil girls'. The channel's announcement regarding the topic has gone viral on the social media.