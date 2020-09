ఎస్పీ బాలు కోసం ఒక్కొక్కరుగా - ఆస్పత్రి వద్ద ఉద్విగ్నత - కమల్ సహా సన్నిహితుల రాక

English summary

After learning that legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, Kamal Haasan visited MGM hospital in Chennai to check on the former's health condition. A few hours ago, there were reports that SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition has worsened and is now on maximum life support. The statement from the hospital said that the doctors are closely monitoring him. Following this, SPB's friend and well-wisher Kamal Haasan visited him at the hospital in Chennai.