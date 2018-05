‘ఎమ్మెల్యేలను వెంటాడుతున్నారు.. మమ్మల్ని టచ్ చేస్తే.. ప్రజాస్వామ్యం ఖూనీ’

National

Karnataka Election results are in very interesting. Entire Nation is looking at Karanataka Elections. Election results are in trending stage. BJP, Congress is neck to neck situation. Karanataka leading towards Hung assembly. BJP failed to reach its halfway mark in Karnataka assembly is 113. JDS happy over Congress CM post proposal. JD(S) General Secretary Danish Ali said, "JD(S) and Congress have the numbers. I hope, the governor will discharge his constitutional duties and invite HD Kumaraswamy to talk. If BJP puts pressure on the governor, it will be the death of Democracy."