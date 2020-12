ప్రక్షాళన దిశగా: యూత్ కాంగ్రెస్ జాతీయ అధ్యక్షుడిగా కర్ణాటక నేత: సంస్థాగత మార్పులు షురూ

Hon'ble Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi appoints Interim @IYC President Shri @srinivasiyc as the President of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/Jw2hHvtXQ4

English summary

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Karnataka leader BV Srinivas as the president of the Youth wing of Indian Youth Congress (IYC). 44-year old Srinivas had started his political caree as member of the NSUI. He was appointed as interim president of IYC in 2019.