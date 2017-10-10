చర్చి ఫాదర్ పాడుబుద్ధి.. బైబిల్ స్టడీకి వచ్చిన బాలికపై..

National

A 65-year-old priest was arrested in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl, 10, inside a church, police said. Father Devaraj was arrested on Monday for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, who had come to church on Sunday for a Bible study session, police said. The girl's father alleged that he saw his daughter being abused by Mr Devraj when he came to pick her up from the church after Bible session, and immediately informed the police. "A case has been filed against the priest under POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and section 376 of IPC (rape)," police said. The accused has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.