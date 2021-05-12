భర్తకు వీడియోకాల్..అంతలోనే: ఇజ్రాయెల్‌లో కేరళ మహిళ దుర్మరణం: కేంద్రమంత్రి దిగ్భ్రాంతి

National

oi-Chandrasekhar Rao

తిరువనంతపురం: ఇజ్రాయెల్-గాజా స్ట్రిప్ మధ్య చెలరేగిన యుద్ధం తరహా వాతావరణం, రాకెట్ల దాడుల్లో భారతీయ మహిళ ఒకరు దుర్మరణం పాలయ్యారు. గాజా స్ట్రిప్‌ను కేంద్రంగా చేసుకుని పాలస్తీనా మిలిటెంట్లు సంధించిన రాకెట్ దాడుల్లో ఆమె మరణించారు. మిలిటెంట్లు సంధించిన రాకెట్లు ఆమె నివసిస్తోన్న అపార్ట్‌మెంట్‌ను ధ్వంసం చేశాయి. వాటి శిథిలాల మధ్య చిక్కుకుని మృతి చెందారు. ఆమె మృతి పట్ల కేంద్ర విదేశాంగ శాఖ సహాయ మంత్రి వీ మురళీధరన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతిని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఆమె కుటుంబానికి సానుభూతిని తెలిపారు.

INTERCEPTED:

Terrorists recently fired another barrage of rockets from Gaza toward the Israeli city of Ashkelon.



We intercepted the rockets with the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, and are now striking Hamas terror targets. pic.twitter.com/5i87BRAgDn — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2021

ఆ మహిళ పేరు సౌమ్య సంతోష్. వయస్సు 30 సంవత్సరాలు. కేరళలోని ఇడుక్కి జిల్లా కీరిథోడు ఆమె స్వస్థలం. ఇజ్రాయెల్ కేర్ గివర్‌గా పనిచేస్తోన్నారు. సౌమ్య కుటుంబం కీరిథోడులో నివసిస్తోంది. కొంతమంది వర్కింగ్ విమెన్స్‌తో కలిసి ఆమె ఇజ్రాయెల్‌లోని అష్ఖెలాన్‌ శివార్లలోని బుర్సెయిల్‌లో నివసిస్తోన్నారు. మంగళవారం రాత్రి అష్ఖెలాన్‌ నగరాన్ని టార్గెట్‌గా చేసుకుని గాజా స్ట్రిప్ నుంచి పాలస్తీనా మిలిటెంట్లు సంధించిన రాకెట్లు, మిస్సైళ్లు ఆమె నివసిస్తోన్న అపార్ట్‌మెంట్‌ను ధ్వంసం చేశాయి.

Spoke with the family of Ms Soumya Santhosh to convey my deep condolences at her tragic demise during the rocket attacks from Gaza today. Assured all possible assistance.



We have condemned these attacks and the violence in Jerusalem, and urged restraint by both sides. — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) May 11, 2021

ఆ సమయంలో ఆమె భర్త సంతోష్‌తో వీడియో కాల్‌లో మాట్లాడుతున్నారు. రాకెట్ల దాడిలో తాను నివసిస్తోన్న ఫ్లాట్ ధ్వంసం కావడం, శిథిలాల మధ్య చిక్కుకుని ఆమె దుర్మరణం చెందడం ఈ వీడియో కాల్‌లో రికార్డయింది. పదేళ్లుగా ఆమె బుర్సెయిల్‌లో నివసిస్తున్నారని, చివరిసారిగా 2017లో స్వస్థలానికి వచ్చారని కుటుంబ సభ్యులు తెలిపారు. సౌమ్య సంతోష్ దుర్మరణం చెందడం పట్ల కేరళకే చెందిన విదేశాంగ శాఖ సహాయమంత్రి వీ మురళీధరన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతిని వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

On behalf of the state of #Israel, I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, murdered by Hamas indiscriminate terror attack on innocent lives.

Our hearts are crying with her 9 years old son that lost his mother in this cruel Terrorist attack. — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 11, 2021

Oil refinery and tanks are on fire in Ashkelon's Industrial Zone after hit by Gaza's rockets barrage fire 🔥 🚀 🇮🇱 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/j3VajnAMJX — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) May 11, 2021

Trans-Israel pipeline and oil tank hit and on fire in Ashkelon. @disclosetv pic.twitter.com/6Q5f6KOd52 — ch' meg (@HowertnB) May 12, 2021