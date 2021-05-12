YouTube
కరోనావైరస్ కోవిడ్-19 వ్యాక్సిన్ IPL 2021 మూవీ న్యూస్ బంగారం
    kerala palestine israel కేరళ పాలస్తీనా ఇజ్రాయెల్

    భర్తకు వీడియోకాల్..అంతలోనే: ఇజ్రాయెల్‌లో కేరళ మహిళ దుర్మరణం: కేంద్రమంత్రి దిగ్భ్రాంతి

    తిరువనంతపురం: ఇజ్రాయెల్-గాజా స్ట్రిప్ మధ్య చెలరేగిన యుద్ధం తరహా వాతావరణం, రాకెట్ల దాడుల్లో భారతీయ మహిళ ఒకరు దుర్మరణం పాలయ్యారు. గాజా స్ట్రిప్‌ను కేంద్రంగా చేసుకుని పాలస్తీనా మిలిటెంట్లు సంధించిన రాకెట్ దాడుల్లో ఆమె మరణించారు. మిలిటెంట్లు సంధించిన రాకెట్లు ఆమె నివసిస్తోన్న అపార్ట్‌మెంట్‌ను ధ్వంసం చేశాయి. వాటి శిథిలాల మధ్య చిక్కుకుని మృతి చెందారు. ఆమె మృతి పట్ల కేంద్ర విదేశాంగ శాఖ సహాయ మంత్రి వీ మురళీధరన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతిని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఆమె కుటుంబానికి సానుభూతిని తెలిపారు.

    ఆ మహిళ పేరు సౌమ్య సంతోష్. వయస్సు 30 సంవత్సరాలు. కేరళలోని ఇడుక్కి జిల్లా కీరిథోడు ఆమె స్వస్థలం. ఇజ్రాయెల్ కేర్ గివర్‌గా పనిచేస్తోన్నారు. సౌమ్య కుటుంబం కీరిథోడులో నివసిస్తోంది. కొంతమంది వర్కింగ్ విమెన్స్‌తో కలిసి ఆమె ఇజ్రాయెల్‌లోని అష్ఖెలాన్‌ శివార్లలోని బుర్సెయిల్‌లో నివసిస్తోన్నారు. మంగళవారం రాత్రి అష్ఖెలాన్‌ నగరాన్ని టార్గెట్‌గా చేసుకుని గాజా స్ట్రిప్ నుంచి పాలస్తీనా మిలిటెంట్లు సంధించిన రాకెట్లు, మిస్సైళ్లు ఆమె నివసిస్తోన్న అపార్ట్‌మెంట్‌ను ధ్వంసం చేశాయి.

    Kerala woman Soumya Santosh dies in Israel after rocket attack by Gaza

    ఆ సమయంలో ఆమె భర్త సంతోష్‌తో వీడియో కాల్‌లో మాట్లాడుతున్నారు. రాకెట్ల దాడిలో తాను నివసిస్తోన్న ఫ్లాట్ ధ్వంసం కావడం, శిథిలాల మధ్య చిక్కుకుని ఆమె దుర్మరణం చెందడం ఈ వీడియో కాల్‌లో రికార్డయింది. పదేళ్లుగా ఆమె బుర్సెయిల్‌లో నివసిస్తున్నారని, చివరిసారిగా 2017లో స్వస్థలానికి వచ్చారని కుటుంబ సభ్యులు తెలిపారు. సౌమ్య సంతోష్ దుర్మరణం చెందడం పట్ల కేరళకే చెందిన విదేశాంగ శాఖ సహాయమంత్రి వీ మురళీధరన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతిని వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    English summary
    Soumya Santosh, 30 years a Keralite woman working in Israel was killed allegedly in a Palestinian rocket strike on Tuesday, her family members said here. Soumya in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over video call in the evening.
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 8:56 [IST]
