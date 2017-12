National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A day after death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife met him in Islamabad, India criticised Pakistan calling the meeting an exercise that "lacked credibility" in an "atmosphere of coercion." "We note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings," said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, after Jadhav's family held a series of meetings with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other government officials. Under the pretext of security precautions, the mangal sutra, bangles and bindi of the women were removed and they were asked to change the attire, which was not warranted. The Indian side claimed Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak in her mother tongue, Marathi, and was repeatedly interrupted while doing so. Chetankul's shoes were not returned to her after the meeting, despite her repeated requests. "We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard," the statement warned.