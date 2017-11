షాక్: భారీగా పెరగనున్న పెట్రోల్, డీజీల్ ధరలు, కారణమిదే!

National

Narsimha

English summary

Petrol and diesel prices today were raised by 10-12 paise per litre in metros. Effective 6 am Tuesday, petrol rates in the four major metros were at Rs. 69.8 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 72.55 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 76.9 in Mumbai and Rs. 72.35 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The petrol rates were higher 11-12 paise per litre compared to Monday's prices.