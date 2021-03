నేనో పెద్ద గాడిదను -ద్రోహుల్ని గుర్తించలేకపోయా -బెంగాల్ సీఎం మమత -సువేందు అవినీతి రూ.5వేల కోట్లు

English summary

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday blamed herself for not recognising the "true face" of the influential Adhikari family of Purba Medinipur district and called herself a "big donkey" for being unable to do so. Venting her ire against Suvendu Adhikari, her protege-turned-rival who is pitted against the TMC leader from Nandigram constituency for the coming assembly polls, Banerjee said at an election rally here, she had even heard rumours the Adhikari family had built an empire worth Rs 5,000 crore.