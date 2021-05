English summary

in a shocking twist, west bengal chief minister and trinamool congress (TMC) loses Nandigram seat, where bjp's suvendu adhikari wins by 1,957 votes. mamta alleged that I retracted the Nandigram result after declaring her a winner. We will move to court against EC says Mamata. After this crushing defeat what moral authority will Mamata Banerjee have to retain her Chief Ministership?, questions BJP's Amit Malviya.