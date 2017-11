National

Seven days after joining BJP, former Union railway minister and Trinamool Congress number two, Mukul Roy, launched a broadside at chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday in Kolkata when he attacked her and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee on a number of issues ranging from Saradha scam to dengue deaths and education to health.